Rally held at Mepco Headquarters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) : A rally was organised by the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) to express solidarity with Kashmiris here on Friday.

General Manager Operation Nasir Majeed, General Manager Abdul Aziz Niazi, DG HR Waqas Masood led the rally.

A large number of Mepco staffers participated in the rally who chanted slogans "Kashmir bane ga Pakistan".

Speaking on this occasion, participants said that Kashmiris' freedom movement was in final stages. They added that the whole nation stood with Kashmiri brethren.