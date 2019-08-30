UrduPoint.com
Rally Held At Mepco Headquarters

Fri 30th August 2019 | 04:42 PM

Rally held at Mepco Headquarters

A rally was organised by the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) to express solidarity with Kashmiris here on Frida

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) : A rally was organised by the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) to express solidarity with Kashmiris here on Friday.

General Manager Operation Nasir Majeed, General Manager Abdul Aziz Niazi, DG HR Waqas Masood led the rally.

A large number of Mepco staffers participated in the rally who chanted slogans "Kashmir bane ga Pakistan".

Speaking on this occasion, participants said that Kashmiris' freedom movement was in final stages. They added that the whole nation stood with Kashmiri brethren.

