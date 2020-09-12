Rally held by Rescue 1122

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :-:The Rescue 1122 organized a rally to create awareness among people about importance of first aid here on Saturday on the World First Aid Day.

According to a rescue spokeperson, District Emergency Officer Naveed Iqbal led the rally which was attended by a large number of officials.

The purpose of the rally was to highlight the importance of first aid among people so that they could save lives by providing first aid before reaching rescuers.

Later, the rescue officials also conducted first aid training to workers of different factories and people of different institutions.