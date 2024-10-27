Rally Held In Bahawalpur To Mark Kashmir Black Day
Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Kashmir Black Day was observed against India's brutality and illegal occupation of Kashmir, here on Sunday.
Like in other regions of the country, Bahawalpur also observed the Kashmir Black Day with various events held to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers.
In this regard, a protest rally was organised here under the leadership of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimoor. The rally was attended by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Muhammad Shakeeb Sarwar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Ahmed Sher Gondal, officials and staff from the school education, District Health Authority, Rescue 1122, Civil Defenxce, Social Welfare, PHA, Auqaf, Arts Council, and other departments, as well as representatives from civil society.
While addressing the gathering, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimoor stated that the people of Kashmir are being subjected to severe oppression by India and terrorism continues in occupied Kashmir.
India is an enemy of humanity and the Kashmiri people are peace-loving.
"We express solidarity with the oppressed and subjugated people of Kashmir. The struggle for freedom and their sacrifices will bear fruit. Despite all of India's atrocities, the Kashmiris are making every possible sacrifice for their right to self-determination against the Indian army in occupied Kashmir. All of India's conspiracies and tactics will fail," he added.
Participants in the rally held banners and placards against India's oppression and brutality. Slogans were raised against the atrocities of the Indian army in occupied Kashmir.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Black Day of Kashmir observed in Hub district, rally held50 seconds ago
-
UAF observes Kashmir Black Day21 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Black day sends clear message against Indian aggression21 minutes ago
-
MC Shujabad observes Kashmir Black Day21 minutes ago
-
FAC holds photo exhibition to mark Kashmir Black Day21 minutes ago
-
Lahore police intensify crackdown on kite flying21 minutes ago
-
Walk held in DI Khan to show solidarity with people of Kashmir31 minutes ago
-
Oct 27 darkest day in history of IIOJ&K, says ADCG31 minutes ago
-
17 stolen motorcycles recovered31 minutes ago
-
Alhamra marks Kashmir Black Day31 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Cycling Association organizes “Kashmir Black Day Cycle Rally"41 minutes ago
-
Locals loot truckload of flour in Kurram41 minutes ago