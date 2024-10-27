Open Menu

Rally Held In Bahawalpur To Mark Kashmir Black Day

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 04:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Kashmir Black Day was observed against India's brutality and illegal occupation of Kashmir, here on Sunday.

Like in other regions of the country, Bahawalpur also observed the Kashmir Black Day with various events held to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers.

In this regard, a protest rally was organised here under the leadership of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimoor. The rally was attended by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Muhammad Shakeeb Sarwar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Ahmed Sher Gondal, officials and staff from the school education, District Health Authority, Rescue 1122, Civil Defenxce, Social Welfare, PHA, Auqaf, Arts Council, and other departments, as well as representatives from civil society.

While addressing the gathering, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimoor stated that the people of Kashmir are being subjected to severe oppression by India and terrorism continues in occupied Kashmir.

India is an enemy of humanity and the Kashmiri people are peace-loving.

"We express solidarity with the oppressed and subjugated people of Kashmir. The struggle for freedom and their sacrifices will bear fruit. Despite all of India's atrocities, the Kashmiris are making every possible sacrifice for their right to self-determination against the Indian army in occupied Kashmir. All of India's conspiracies and tactics will fail," he added.

Participants in the rally held banners and placards against India's oppression and brutality. Slogans were raised against the atrocities of the Indian army in occupied Kashmir.

India Protest Army Education Civil Society Bahawalpur Saddar Rescue 1122 Sunday All From

