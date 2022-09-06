Rally held in connection with 'Defence Day'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :District Administration Haripur Tuesday organized to rally in connection with September 6 to highlight sacrifices of armed forces and people.

The rally that was led by Deputy Commissioner Haripur, Fawad Khan started from Sheranwala Gate and culminated at Saddiq Akbar Chowk.

The rally was participated by large number of people besides officials of district administration, media persons, teachers and students.

Addressing the rally, deputy commissioner paid tribute to security forces for their valor and determination to defend the country on September 6. He said sacrifices of armed forces have made the country impregnable and foiled the designs of enemy on September 6.

He said that people of country stands besides our valiant security forces and added that their sacrifices for the defense of country would always be remembered.