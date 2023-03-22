Rally held in connection with Pakistan Day

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration on Wednesday organized a rally in connection with Pakistan Day (March 23).

The rally was participated by Deputy Commissioner Tank Shoaib Khan, Commanding Officer Pak Army, DPO Tank, officers from the district administration and other departments besides students of various educational institutions and civil society members.

The rally started from the DC office and culminated at Town Hall Ground after marching through various markets. The participants were carrying National flags and chanted the slogans "Pakistan Zindabad" & "Pakistan-Army Zindabad".

Later, a colourful ceremony was also held at Town Hall Ground. The participants paid a rich tribute to the national heroes by singing national anthems, presenting tableaus, and delivering speeches.