Rally Held In DI Khan To Mark 'Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir'

Published August 05, 2023

A rally was held here on GPO Chowk in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people and condemn the Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir

The rally, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Tariq Mehmood, was started from GPO Chowk and culminated at Topanwala Chowk.

The rally was attended by a large number of people, including members of the civil society, students, political activists and official / officers from all Government Departments.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans in support of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and demanded that India reverse its illegal steps taken on August 5, 2019.

They also called for an end to the human rights violations being committed by the Indian security forces in IIOJK.

The participants of the rally expressed their solidarity with the people of IIOJK and reiterated their commitment to struggle for freedom of Kashmir.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans including "Kashmir banega Pakistan!", "India go back!", "We stand with Kashmiris!", "Stop human rights violations in Kashmir!" and "Kashmiris have the right to self-determination!".

