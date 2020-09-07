Rally held in Khuzdar to show solidarity with Pakistan Army

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s leaders and workers taken out a rally to show solidarity with the Pakistan Army in connection with Defence Day in Khuzdar on Monday.

The rally was marched different routs of the area and chanted slogans in favor of Pakistan Army.

On the occasion, BAP District Deputy Organizer Nazir Ahmad Nathwani along with Raees Javed Soz, Younis Gangu, Saifullah Malazai, Rahim Jattak and others addressed the rally about the importance of the Defence Day.

They said that every Pakistani was proud of Pak-Army as the armed forces of the country would continue to serve the country on every front. In the war of 1965, Pakistan Army despite limited resources had defeated the enemy force and had strengthened defence of the motherland which was laudable.

They also paid rich tribute to martyrs and national heroes of the country.