UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rally Held In Khuzdar To Show Solidarity With Pakistan Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 08:50 PM

Rally held in Khuzdar to show solidarity with Pakistan Army

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s leaders and workers taken out a rally to show solidarity with the Pakistan Army in connection with Defence Day in Khuzdar on Monday.

The rally was marched different routs of the area and chanted slogans in favor of Pakistan Army.

On the occasion, BAP District Deputy Organizer Nazir Ahmad Nathwani along with Raees Javed Soz, Younis Gangu, Saifullah Malazai, Rahim Jattak and others addressed the rally about the importance of the Defence Day.

They said that every Pakistani was proud of Pak-Army as the armed forces of the country would continue to serve the country on every front. In the war of 1965, Pakistan Army despite limited resources had defeated the enemy force and had strengthened defence of the motherland which was laudable.

They also paid rich tribute to martyrs and national heroes of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Army Martyrs Shaheed Khuzdar Defence Day

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways launches global COVID-19 insurance

1 hour ago

International Literacy Day: UAE achieves education ..

1 hour ago

Tadweer opens phase two of solar power plant at Al ..

2 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace discusses c ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy, University for Peace ..

3 hours ago

PM, COAS interest in improving Karachi situation l ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.