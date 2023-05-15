Rally held in Landikotal to support Pakistan Army

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Landikotal municipal representatives and people organized a rally on Monday in support of the Pakistan Army, which started from the Landikotal Compound and concluded at the Press Club.

Participants of the rally waved the national flag and chanted slogans in support of the Pakistan Army.

The rally aimed to express unity with the armed forces in the face of challenging times.

Former MPA Shafiq Sher Afridi, Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid Shinwari, social worker Muhammad islam Shinwari, Chairman Haji Sher Afridi, and other municipal representatives and leaders expressed their solidarity with the Pakistani Army in their speeches during the rally.

They said that they will stand shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in this difficult hour.

They condemned the criticism against forces and damage of government properties during the protest demonstrations of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on May 10.

They paid tribute to the sacrifices of the armed forces.

They acknowledged that the establishment of peace in the country became possible through the better strategy and actions of the Pakistan Army and intelligence agencies, and the sacrifices made by them have brought stability to the country.

The participants of the rally said that external elements were conspiring to weaken Pakistan but their plans would not succeed.

They vowed to maintain continuous cooperation with security forces, and intelligence agencies and stand together with them on every occasion.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans of "Long Live Pakistan Army" and later concluded the rally in a peaceful manner.