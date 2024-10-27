Open Menu

Rally Held In Mirpurkhas To Express Solidarity With Kashmiri Brothers

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 08:10 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Mirpurkhas on Sunday joined the rest of the country in observing October 27 as Kashmir Black Day, reaffirming solidarity with Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination.

A rally, led by Assistant Commissioner Taluka Hussain Bakhsh Mari and Miss Zainab Hafeez, marched from the Commissioner's office to Gulstan-e-Baldia, with participants chanting slogans in favour of Kashmir's integration with Pakistan.

Addressing the rally, Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Hussain Kaniyo condemned India's occupation of Jammu and Kashmir since October 27, 1947.

He assured the Kashmiri people of Pakistan's unwavering political, diplomatic and moral support in their quest for self-determination.

The rally aimed to raise awareness about the United Nations' resolution on Kashmir's self-determination and to condemn the Indian government's atrocities against Kashmiri people. The event drew witnessed heavy participation from government officials, civil society and media representatives and citizens from various walks of life.

