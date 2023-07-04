Rally held in Nushki to solidarise with martyrs

NUSHKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The representatives of the civil society and traders community have staged a rally here to express solidarity with the martyrs who rendered sacrifices for the country.

The rally was held under the supervision of President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Haji Mir Ahmed Mengal which concluded at Anam Boston Chowk, said a press release on Tuesday.

The participants were carrying banners and national flags and raised slogans to pay tribute to the martyrs.

Meanwhile, medical camps were organized at Barkhan and Lasbela where over 330 patients were examined for various diseases.

A Baloch Cultural Day activity was organized at Barkhan in which over 700 individuals participated.