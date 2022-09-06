UrduPoint.com

Rally Held In Quetta To Show Solidarity With Pak Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Rally held in Quetta to show solidarity with Pak Army

A rally to show solidarity with the Pakistan Army in connection with the Defence Day was taken out from Quetta Metropolitan Corporation on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :A rally to show solidarity with the Pakistan Army in connection with the Defence Day was taken out from Quetta Metropolitan Corporation on Tuesday.

The rally was led by social leader Babar Khan Yousafzai, which reached at front of Press Club after marching different routs.

Addressing the participants of the rally, Babar Yousafzai and Bakht Muhammad Khalji said that today was the day to pay homage to the heroes of the country who had sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country.

They said that the martyrs of Pakistan Army had written the history of the country with their blood. In the war of 1965, Pakistan Army despite limited resources had defeated the enemy force and had strengthened defence of the motherland which was laudable, they added.

They said that on September 6, 1965, our soldiers crushed the evil intentions of the enemies. On this day, we saluted our martyrs and veterans.

They also paid rich tribute to martyrs and national heroes of the country.

