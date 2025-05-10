Rally Held In Sialkot To Support Pakistan Army
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2025 | 06:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) A rally was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali to express solidarity with the Pakistani Army.
People from different walks of life participated in the rally and expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army.
The DC said that the entire nation prays for the success and victory of the Pakistan Army. "The Pakistan Army is protecting the country’s geographical borders with courage and bravery. The army is giving a befitting reply to Indian aggression," she added.
