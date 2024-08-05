Rally Held In Sukkur To Observe Youme-e-Istehsal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 06:21 PM
A rally in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal was held in Sukkur on Monday to register protest against Indian government's illegal action of August 5, 2019, revoking the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) A rally in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal was held in Sukkur on Monday to register protest against Indian government's illegal action of August 5, 2019, revoking the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Addressing the rally, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr MB Raja Dharejo, whole led the rally said that every Pakistani child was standing with Kashmiris and the time was not far when occupied Kashmir would be free from Indian oppression.
The deputy commissioner said that India had stolen the identity of Kashmiris six year ago and took down their flag and imposed the world's longest curfew in occupied Kashmir.
He appealed to the international community and world bodies, including the OIC, to take note of the barbaric actions of the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.
He said that Pakistani people will continue peaceful efforts for the Kashmir cause.
Later, special prayers were offered for prosperity and progress
of the country
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three killed in road accident28 minutes ago
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar8 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father8 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI9 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator9 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)9 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki10 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II10 hours ago
-
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon11 hours ago
-
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..11 hours ago
-
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets of Peshawar11 hours ago
-
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal11 hours ago