Rally held in Sukkur to observe Youme-e-Istehsal

Published August 05, 2024 | 06:21 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) A rally in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal was held in Sukkur on Monday to register protest against Indian government's illegal action of August 5, 2019, revoking the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing the rally, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr MB Raja Dharejo, whole led the rally said that every Pakistani child was standing with Kashmiris and the time was not far when occupied Kashmir would be free from Indian oppression.

The deputy commissioner said that India had stolen the identity of Kashmiris six year ago and took down their flag and imposed the world's longest curfew in occupied Kashmir.

He appealed to the international community and world bodies, including the OIC, to take note of the barbaric actions of the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

He said that Pakistani people will continue peaceful efforts for the Kashmir cause.

Later, special prayers were offered for prosperity and progress

of the country

