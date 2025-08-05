Rally held in supervision of Kalat DC to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) District administration organized a grand rally on Kashmir Exploitation Day to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in Kalat on Tuesday

The rally was taken in supervision of Kalat Deputy Commissioner Jamil Baloch from DC Office which was attended Line department officers, civil society, lawyers and community.

The participants of the rally expressed sympathy with the Kashmiri brothers and raised slogans against Indian barbarity

Addressing at the participants of the rally, The Deputy Commissioner said that the illegal abrogation of the special constitutional status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government should be remembered.

He reiterated that we would continue the support for the right of the Kashmiri people till their self-determination saying that on August 5, 2019, India abrogated Articles 370 and 35A and made Jammu and Kashmir an occupied territory which is not only the United Nations it was a clear violation of the resolutions of the UN.

He said that the purpose of celebrating this day is to convince the world that the Kashmiri people are still standing firm against Indian oppression and aggression saying that conscious people from all over the world, including Pakistan, are raising their voices in favor of the Kashmiris.

The DC said that we demanded from the international community, human rights organizations and the United Nations to force India to give the Kashmiris their right to self-determination

Earlier, one minute's silence was observed at the ceremony to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people and tributes were paid to the Kashmiri martyrs and a salute was paid to the freedom movement.

Effective security arrangements were made by the Kalat Police on the occasion of the rally.