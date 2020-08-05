Rally held in Tank, prayed for freedom of Kashmir

TANK, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) ::Like other parts of the province, a rally in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir was organized by the district administration against the ongoing oppression of Indian occupying forces in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The rally was led by Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi and attended by District Police Officer Muhammad Arif Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal, Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Muhmmad Yousaf, District Administration Officers, Civil Society, Leaders of Political Parties, Officials of Regional Organizations, Scholars, Distinguished areas, local Journalists.

The participants were carrying placards and banners with slogans against Indian aggression and in favor of Kashmiris.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kabir Afridi and other participants of the rally said Kashmir was the lifeblood of Pakistan. He said that India would not be able to suppress the voice of Kashmiris at gunpoint.

We will continue our struggle till the independence of Kashmir. The rally started from DC office to Kashmir Chowk and a special prayer for the independence of Kashmir was also offered at the end of the rally.