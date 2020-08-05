UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rally Held In Tank, Prayed For Freedom Of Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Rally held in Tank, prayed for freedom of Kashmir

TANK, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) ::Like other parts of the province, a rally in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir was organized by the district administration against the ongoing oppression of Indian occupying forces in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The rally was led by Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi and attended by District Police Officer Muhammad Arif Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal, Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Muhmmad Yousaf, District Administration Officers, Civil Society, Leaders of Political Parties, Officials of Regional Organizations, Scholars, Distinguished areas, local Journalists.

The participants were carrying placards and banners with slogans against Indian aggression and in favor of Kashmiris.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kabir Afridi and other participants of the rally said Kashmir was the lifeblood of Pakistan. He said that India would not be able to suppress the voice of Kashmiris at gunpoint.

We will continue our struggle till the independence of Kashmir. The rally started from DC office to Kashmir Chowk and a special prayer for the independence of Kashmir was also offered at the end of the rally.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Police Civil Society Jammu Independence Tank Afridi Prayer From

Recent Stories

Kashmir will be free soon, says PM

1 hour ago

Rs100 billion transferred to the rural economy on ..

1 hour ago

UVAS observes ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, express Solid ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan and England cricket teams pay tribute to ..

2 hours ago

DXB Snow Run is a big hit as registrations close w ..

2 hours ago

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir rally staged at Sammundri

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.