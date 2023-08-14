Rally held in Tank to mark I Day

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration on Monday held a rally in connection with the 76th Independence Day of the country.

The rally started at Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office and culminated at Kashmir Chowk, was attended by DC Muhammad Shoaib, Additional DC General Tank, Assistant Commissioner (AC), Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs), Pak-Army personnel, journalist community, members of civil society and trade unions and a large number of people.

The participants of the rally were waving national flags and chanting slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' (LONG LIVE PAKISTAN).

At the end of the rally, DC Mohammad Shoaib and Sector Commander Sohail Bajwa thanked the participants of the rally.