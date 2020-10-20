Rally held in Washuk to show solidarity with security institution

A rally was taken out in Washuk area of Kharan district on Tuesday under the auspices of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) to show solidarity with security institution, federal and provincial governments

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :A rally was taken out in Washuk area of Kharan district on Tuesday under the auspices of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) to show solidarity with security institution, Federal and provincial governments.

The rally led by BAP's district President Mir Haji Abdul Quddus Mirwani and took the rally from BAP's officer and marched different routs of Washuk Bazaar. The rally was participated by BAP's leaders including Abdul Karim Mirwani, Mir Ghulam Nabi Ghalzai, Mir Ayub Alam Malazai, Haji Abdul Haq Mirwani, Mir Abdul Raziq Lashari, Haji Shabir Ahmed Domki and others workers.

Addressing the gathering, Mir Haji Adnul Quddus Mirwani said that our armed forces had rendered great sacrifices for the sake of national integrity and survival of the country.

He said the defense of the country was strengthened due to numerous sacrifices of security forces, saying that entire nation stood with armed forces for interest of motherland.

He said eleven parties were together for their interests and saying that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should stop criticizing the state institutions.

He said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan hasaccelerated the developmental work in Balochistan.