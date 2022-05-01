UrduPoint.com

Rally Held On International Labour Day In Nawabshah

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2022 | 03:40 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :The Hari Welfare Association (HWA) here on Sunday organized a rally to mark the International Labour Day.

According to a press release, the rally which was started from Allahwala Chowk and after passing through different areas culminated at Nawabshah Press Club, was largely participated by peasants and rural workers Addressing to the rally, President HWA Akram Khaskheli said that rural workers and peasants were major component of our country which constituted more than 70 percent of the labour force in rural Sindh who toil hard in agriculture, farms and brick kilns but were always neglected.

He said that these millions of workers were working without decent work and social security including their minimum wages.

Khaskheli said, a rural worker hardly receives Rs.6000 per month against the Rs 25,000 minimum wage promised by the government of Sindh for unskilled workers in 2019. He said, the Sindh Industrial Relations Act of 2013 acknowledges rural workers and peasants and allows them to join unions. He demanded that the government could ensure the unionization of such rural employees, particularly in the agriculture and brick kiln sectors.

