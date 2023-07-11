Open Menu

Rally Held On World Population Day In Jamshoro

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 06:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :An awareness rally and Seminar were organized by the Department of Population Welfare department to mark the World Population Day here in Jamshoro.

On the occasion, District Population Welfare Officer Abdul Ghaffar Memon, Deputy District Population Welfare Officer Dr Mehwish Mazhar, District Demographer Officer Abdul Ghaffar Sheerani and Taluka Population Welfare Officer Kotri Zulqarnain Asghar Jokhio led the rally started from Hyderabad Jamshoro Main Road and culminated at District Population Welfare Office.

Officers of the Population Welfare Department, Jamshoro District, doctors, in-charges of RHS Centers and Family Welfare Centers in charges, Social Mobilizer Male, FWA male, Social Workers and leaders and workers of social organizations participated in the rally and seminar in large numbers.

District Population Welfare Officer Abdul Ghaffar Memon, Deputy District Population Welfare Officer Dr. Mehwish Mazhar, District Demographer Officer Abdul Ghaffar Sheerani, ADHO Jamshoro Dr. Niaz Abro, Taluka Population Welfare Officer Kotri Zulqarnain Asghar Jokhio, Pathfinder Focal Person Syed Sardar Shah, Aamir Abro, Abdul Majeed Samejo, Ghulam Nabi Siyal, Hakim Chandio and other speakers said that objective of celebrating World Population Day was spreading awareness regarding the growing population in Pakistan and also celebrating the efforts of employees of the Population Welfare Department in controlling population growth.

The population was growing rapidly, which is increasing the burden on the country's resources, food, employment, health, education, and transport and causing inflation, which is the reason why Pakistan has become the fifth most populous country in the world.

It was also mentioned during the seminar that the Government of Sindh, especially the Population Welfare Department, is working on a strategy to control the rapidly growing population and improve the quality of life of people.

The Department of Population Welfare is providing free services that should be available from RHS Centers Family Welfare Centers, and mobile Service Units.

The speakers requested all the conscious youth, journalists, students, and social workers of the society to play their role in controlling the rapidly increasing population for the development and stability of the country.

