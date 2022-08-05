Rally held on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :A protest rally was organised in Sammundri tehsil on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir.

Assistant Commissioner Faisal Sultan led the rally which started from AC Office and participants were holding banners and placards besides chanting slogans against Indian barbarism. A large number of people belonging to all spheres of life participated in the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Sultan said Kashmiris had been striving hard for their fundamental right to self-determination for the last seven decades whereas Indian government was trying to suppress their voice by using forces and other tactics.

He said Kashmiris had presented unprecedented sacrifices in their freedom movementand blood of innocent martyrs would bring about a revolution in the Indian Illegally OccupiedJamu and Kashmir very soon.