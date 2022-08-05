UrduPoint.com

Rally Held On Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Rally held on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :A protest rally was organised in Sammundri tehsil on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir.

Assistant Commissioner Faisal Sultan led the rally which started from AC Office and participants were holding banners and placards besides chanting slogans against Indian barbarism. A large number of people belonging to all spheres of life participated in the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Sultan said Kashmiris had been striving hard for their fundamental right to self-determination for the last seven decades whereas Indian government was trying to suppress their voice by using forces and other tactics.

He said Kashmiris had presented unprecedented sacrifices in their freedom movementand blood of innocent martyrs would bring about a revolution in the Indian Illegally OccupiedJamu and Kashmir very soon.

Related Topics

India Protest Martyrs Shaheed All From Government Blood

Recent Stories

"Let's just say Mehwish and I are hot women," says ..

"Let's just say Mehwish and I are hot women," says Chitrangda Singh

12 minutes ago
 PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khal ..

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khalid Butt

2 hours ago
 Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmir ..

Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmiri resistance: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Econo ..

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Economic and Development Assistance ..

2 hours ago
 Vets Care Students Professional Development Progra ..

Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme held at UVAS

3 hours ago
 ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q Pre ..

ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q President

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.