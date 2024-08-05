Rally held on Youm e Istehsal Kashmir

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir was observed in the city on Monday to express solidarity

with Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

An event was held in the Arts Council Sargodha and Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal

Bhatti and Deputy Commissioner Aurangzaib Haider Khan led a protest rally.

The rally was also attended by Rana Munawer Ghous, Nawaz Rana, local politicians, government

representatives and officials participated in the rally which started from the Arts Council

and concluded at Azadi Chowk.

Carrying placards and banners, the participants raised slogans against the oppression

and cruelties of India on innocent Kashmiris of the occupied valley.

The participants strongly condemned Indian atrocities in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and

Kashmir.

The commissioner said the oppressed Kashmiris had become victims of India's oppression

and cruelties for several decades. He demanded the human rights organizations to take notice

of ongoing cruelties in the IIOJK.

Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider, educationist,scholar Haroonur Rasheed Tabasum,

Rana Munawer Ghous and others demanded the international community to take notice

of Indian atrocities on Kashmiris.