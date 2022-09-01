PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :A rally was held on Thursday to appreciate humanitarian services and efforts of Pakistan Army in rescue and relief operations in the flood affected areas of Swat.

A large number of people from all walks of life including traders, students, religious figures and civil society members participated in the rally which started from Grassy Ground and culminated at Nishat Chowk, Mangora.

The speakers paying tributes to sacrifices of the armed forces said that the army always helped people whenever the natural disasters hit Malakand region.

They said that people of region stood shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces as they made great sacrifices for peace in the region.

They were carrying play cards and banners inscribed with slogan in favour of the army like "Long live Pakistan Army".

They expressed full solidarity with the army and acknowledged its efforts to provide all possible relief to the people affected by floods through helicopters in remote hilly areas.