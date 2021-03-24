Rally held to celebrate Pakistan Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan's President of Balochistan chapter Malik Imran Kakar said that March 23 was an unforgettable day in our national history because on that day the Muslims of the subcontinent had set a clear destination for separate homeland.

He said this while addressing the participants of the rally held on Tuesday regarding March 23 in front of Quetta Press Club.

Earlier, a large rally was taken under the leadership of Malik Imran Kakar and and General Secretary Saleem Akhtar Advocate from Sariab which reached the Press club from Sariab Road after marching Zarghoon Road.

Malik Imran Kakar said that although this destination was fixed in Allama Iqbal's sermon in Allahabad but the national consensus was reached on March 23, 1940 in the form of Pakistan Resolution.

He said that our forefathers sacrificed their precious lives for the establishment of Pakistan. We are breathing in the open air today in an independent country due to efforts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and elders, he said adding that we should recognize value of this freedom and fight the conspiracies against the state of Pakistan.

He said that the purpose of holding today's rally was to promote national unity and develop a common spirit of progress and development in the young generation.

He said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan is a party of poor and middle class which has always raised its voice for the rights of the people.

MQM Pakistan workers are always ready to defend their country and stand with Pakistan Army for development of the motherland.