Rally Held To Celebrate Pakistan's Victory Against Indian Aggression
Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2025 | 03:50 PM
sanghar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The All Pakistan Khaskheli Rajoni Ittehad and the National Peace Commission for Interfaith Harmony (NPCIH) jointly organized a rally in Tando Adam on Sunday to mark Pakistan's success in the recent Pakistan-India conflict.
Led by Ghulam Rasool Khaskheli, Sher Muhammad Khaskheli, Mola Bakhsh Khaskheli, and Abdul Razzaq Khaskheli from the Khaskheli Rajoni Ittehad, along with NPCIH Sindh President Sultan Khaskheli, the rally was commenced from Muhammadi Chowk and culminated at the Tando Adam Press Club.
A large number of citizens participated, waving national flags and dancing to patriotic tunes as an expression of love and loyalty to the motherland.
Sweets were distributed among the participants and the crowd raised enthusiastic slogans in praise of the Pakistan Army and Chief of Army Staff.
Addressing the rally, the speakers said that Pakistan armed forces gave a befitting response to Indian aggression, boosting the nation's spirits and pride. They emphasized that the nation stands united with its military and will always support it against any external threats.
Prayers were also offered at the conclusion of the rally for the peace, security and progress of Pakistan.
Among those who attended the event included Rafiq Ghori, Dr. Zahid Keerio, Dr. Hafeez Lakho, Abdul Hakeem Lakho, Ali Nawaz Thaheem and others.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rally held to celebrate Pakistan's victory against Indian aggression6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's response leaves India's arrogance in dust: Khawaja Asif16 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather predicted for Sindh16 minutes ago
-
Business community lauds armed forces for decisive victory16 minutes ago
-
Iftikhar Malik hails ceasefire as opportunity for regional peace, economic revival16 minutes ago
-
04 dacoits of organized gang busted; cash, valuables worth 1.65 miln seized26 minutes ago
-
Modi govt war hysteria exposed, says Sports Minister46 minutes ago
-
Ten netted over power pilfering46 minutes ago
-
15 outlaws held46 minutes ago
-
PFC observes Youm-e-Tashakur56 minutes ago
-
Governor KP supports PM's call for 'Youm-e-Tashakur' in honor of armed forces56 minutes ago
-
Gratitude Day observed across KP following Pakistan’s successful defense against Indian aggression56 minutes ago