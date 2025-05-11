Open Menu

Rally Held To Celebrate Pakistan's Victory Against Indian Aggression

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2025 | 03:50 PM

sanghar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The All Pakistan Khaskheli Rajoni Ittehad and the National Peace Commission for Interfaith Harmony (NPCIH) jointly organized a rally in Tando Adam on Sunday to mark Pakistan's success in the recent Pakistan-India conflict.

Led by Ghulam Rasool Khaskheli, Sher Muhammad Khaskheli, Mola Bakhsh Khaskheli, and Abdul Razzaq Khaskheli from the Khaskheli Rajoni Ittehad, along with NPCIH Sindh President Sultan Khaskheli, the rally was commenced from Muhammadi Chowk and culminated at the Tando Adam Press Club.

A large number of citizens participated, waving national flags and dancing to patriotic tunes as an expression of love and loyalty to the motherland.

Sweets were distributed among the participants and the crowd raised enthusiastic slogans in praise of the Pakistan Army and Chief of Army Staff.

Addressing the rally, the speakers said that Pakistan armed forces gave a befitting response to Indian aggression, boosting the nation's spirits and pride. They emphasized that the nation stands united with its military and will always support it against any external threats.

Prayers were also offered at the conclusion of the rally for the peace, security and progress of Pakistan.

Among those who attended the event included Rafiq Ghori, Dr. Zahid Keerio, Dr. Hafeez Lakho, Abdul Hakeem Lakho, Ali Nawaz Thaheem and others.

