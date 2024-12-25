Rally held to commemorate Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary in Sanghar

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) To commemorate the birth of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the visionary leader, the NPCIHA Tando Adam Taluka, District Sanghar, organized a rally led by NPCIHA Sindh Vice President Mazhar Chandio.

The rally commenced from Muhammadi Chowk and concluded at the Press Club, where a cake-cutting ceremony was held.

During the event, Mazhar Chandio, District Sanghar President Gul Bahar Khaskheli, Tando Adam Chairman Rana Sadaqat, President Arshad Awan, General Secretary Sadaqat Qureshi, and others addressed the participants. They expressed their admiration for Quaid-e-Azam’s unwavering leadership and his monumental role in the creation of Pakistan.

“This day not only allows us to celebrate the life of Pakistan's founder but also reminds us of our responsibilities towards the nation. Quaid-e-Azam’s principles of faith, unity, and discipline are a guiding light for us all,” said Chandio.

The speakers emphasized the importance of unity and dedication in building a progressive and prosperous Pakistan, in line with Quaid-e-Azam's vision. They called on the nation to pledge to follow his teachings and work towards strengthening and developing the country.

The event concluded with a collective resolve to make Pakistan a model state, reflecting Quaid-e-Azam’s dreams of peace, progress, and prosperity.

APP/nsm