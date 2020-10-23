UrduPoint.com
Rally Held To Condemn Indian Atrocities In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 11:32 PM

A rally was organized by Pasban-e-Huriat Jammu & Kashmir, an organization of Kashmiri refuges settled in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) against Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and aggression on Line of control (LOC) in Chakouti town on Friday

The participants of the rally while unfurling Black flags chanted slogans against Indian government, Indian PM Narendra Modi, and occupied Indian Army.

The young participant of rally had chained themselves while chanting slogans zealously in favor of Pakistan and AJK.

While addressing to the rally, the Speakers said," it has been 446 days and Kashmiris are still under curfew, Indain forces are killing the Kashmiris, and Houses have been demolished, Kashmiris are compelled to face brutality and aggression while being kept incarcerated, given the precariousness of Kashmiris , The International organisation kept silent which is hurtful to Kashmiris.

" Moreover they added, "India is incessantly firing and bombing the innocents civilians along LOC which resulted in destruction of Educational Institutions and Trade. In Indian Occupied Kashmir the terrorism and wrath of Indian forces is its peak. Amid such Circumstances the Silence of United Nations, OIC and members of Peace council have ensued regional instability and have endangered the peace of South Asia".

Addressees further added,"UN came into being toady on 24 October but it didn't find any peacful solution for primitive issue of Kashmir which result in end of Trust of Kashmiris on UN."Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Mushtaq ul Islam Vice Chairman International forum for Justice and Human Rights, Shoukat Javed Mir Pakistan People's Party, Professor Abdul Aziz Alwi, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri, Javed Ahmed Mughal, Raja Qasid, Shakir ul Islam, Shabir Abbasi, Rashid Abbasi and others addressed the rally.

