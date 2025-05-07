Open Menu

Rally Held To Condemn Indian’s Aggression

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC)on Wednesday organised a rally to condemn Indian aggression and express unwavering support for the defenders of the motherland.

The rally was led by Chief Executive Officer RWMC, Rana Sajid Safdar, and witnessed enthusiastic participation from officials of the Municipal Labour Union and hundreds of company employees.

The rally started from the RWMC’s headquarters, Iran Road and culminated at Sixth Road.

The participants carried national flags and banners inscribed with slogans in support of the armed forces.

The atmosphere echoed with loud chants like "Long Live Pakistan Army", "Down with India", "We are proud of our army", and "Pakistan Zindabad".

Addressing the rally, CEO Rana Sajid Safdar stated that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its brave armed forces.

He strongly condemned India’s continued provocations and aggressive behaviour, emphasizing that Pakistan is a peace-loving country but will never compromise on its sovereignty.

Sajid added that RWMC officials were united in defense of the homeland alongside the military. "This rally reflects our emotions – when it comes to Pakistan, every individual is a soldier," he said. Addressing the gathering, Municipal Labour Union leaders gathering, declared their readiness to sacrifice their lives and resources for the nation. They affirmed that the whole nation was united against Indian aggression and that every “Pakistani is a soldier of the Pakistan Army.”

The rally concluded with special prayers for Pakistan’s safety, progress, and the strength of its armed forces.

