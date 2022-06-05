UrduPoint.com

Rally Held To Condemn Propaganda Against Pak Army

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2022 | 09:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :The "Peaceful Pakistan Inter-Faith Harmony Organization" held a rally on Sunday against the propaganda against the Pakistan Army.

The participants of the rally led by Pir Faiz Muhammad Firdosi and other leaders, chanted slogans in favour of Armed Forces of Pakistan and condemned the campaign launched against Pak Army.

Speaking on the occasion, Firdosi said the Pakistan Army was the only institution which had made the defense of the country secure and we cannot tolerate criticism against this institution.

He demanded action against those who spread false propaganda against the Pakistan Army.

