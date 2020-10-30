UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rally Held To Condemn Rising Islamophobia , Blasphemous Cartoons In France

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

Rally held to condemn rising Islamophobia , blasphemous cartoons in France

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Jamait Ulema--e- islam and other religious parties on Friday arranged a protest rally to condemn insulting cartoons about the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in France and Islamophobia remarks by French President and other officials.

The participants said that Islam was the religion of peace and tolerance but french authorities were deliberately permitting hatred against Islam under the guise of support for freedom of expression.

They said that Muslims sentiments were badly hurt by publication of caricatures of of the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and derogatory remarks about Islam.

They said that any insult about personality of Holly Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Islam would not be tolerated.

They called on Muslim countries to adopt unified stance against the Islamophobia.

Related Topics

Protest France Muslim

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to B ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

2 hours ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

5 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

5 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

6 hours ago

Strong growth in global investment demand for gold ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.