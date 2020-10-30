Rally held to condemn rising Islamophobia , blasphemous cartoons in France

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Jamait Ulema--e- islam and other religious parties on Friday arranged a protest rally to condemn insulting cartoons about the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in France and Islamophobia remarks by French President and other officials.

The participants said that Islam was the religion of peace and tolerance but french authorities were deliberately permitting hatred against Islam under the guise of support for freedom of expression.

They said that Muslims sentiments were badly hurt by publication of caricatures of of the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and derogatory remarks about Islam.

They said that any insult about personality of Holly Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Islam would not be tolerated.

They called on Muslim countries to adopt unified stance against the Islamophobia.