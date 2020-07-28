UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rally Held To Create Awareness On Hepatitis In Mithi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Rally held to create awareness on Hepatitis in Mithi

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the Globe, world hepatitis day was also commemorated here on Tuesday. In this regard a big rally led by District health officer (DHO) Dr Gordhan das was taken out from community midwife Girls Hostel to Main Road.

Later, an awareness programme was also organised.

Among others Additional Medical superintendent civil hospital Mithi Dr Chaman sharma, Incharge Hepatitis control programme Dr Jay parkash, Dr Nasrullah Thebo, District Manager Shifa foundation Tharparkar Farzana Erri, Principal Community Midwife Hostel Mithi Dr Safia, paramedical staff and large number of community midwife participated in rally.

Related Topics

World Road Chaman Tharparkar From

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

31 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 43,000 COVID-19 t ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy and Emirates NBD go live with the UA ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak meets with students participati ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.