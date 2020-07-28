Rally held to create awareness on Hepatitis in Mithi

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the Globe, world hepatitis day was also commemorated here on Tuesday. In this regard a big rally led by District health officer (DHO) Dr Gordhan das was taken out from community midwife Girls Hostel to Main Road.

Later, an awareness programme was also organised.

Among others Additional Medical superintendent civil hospital Mithi Dr Chaman sharma, Incharge Hepatitis control programme Dr Jay parkash, Dr Nasrullah Thebo, District Manager Shifa foundation Tharparkar Farzana Erri, Principal Community Midwife Hostel Mithi Dr Safia, paramedical staff and large number of community midwife participated in rally.