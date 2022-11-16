UrduPoint.com

Rally Held To Express Solidarity With Armed Forces

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Rally held to express solidarity with Armed forces

President of Dera Press Club Ahmad Khan Kamrani on Wednesday said everyone should play his part to strengthen national institutions instead of weakening them

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :President of Dera Press Club Ahmad Khan Kamrani on Wednesday said everyone should play his part to strengthen national institutions instead of weakening them.

The jurisdiction of every institution was defined in the constitution, he said this while addressing a press conference here in Dera Press Club.

He said all the political parties should sit together to find out solution of problems, the country was confronting.

One third of the country was facing flood situation while common man was today worried about inflation, so all the political forces should focus on these issues instead of leveling allegations on national institutions.

He said everyone should support the armed forces, adding, negotiations if fruitful for the country must be held with anyone.

Kamrani said the differences were created among media fraternity which was not in the favour of the country.

Meanwhile, a rally was carried out to express solidarity with the armed forces which was started from Haqnawaz park and culminated at Topanwala chowk.

The rally was attended by a large number of people and civil society members.

The participants were carrying placards inscribed with slogans in favor of Pak army like "Meri Redline Mera Pakistan", "Hamara Fakhar--Hamare Shohda", Hamari Aan Hamari Shan--Afwaj e Pakistan" and others.

More Stories From Pakistan

