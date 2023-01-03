UrduPoint.com

Rally Held To Express Solidarity With Armed Forces

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Rally held to express solidarity with Armed Forces

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The residents of Kokar and Budhani areas took out a rally here on Tuesday at Kokar Adda to express solidarity with the armed forces.

The rally, led by Budhani Nazim Iftekhar Khan Laghari, was attended by hundreds of people.

The speakers, while addressing the rally, strongly condemned the attitude of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in the national politics.

They said Imran Khan, after losing his government in the center, started attacking the national institutions.

Such tactics to malign the national institutions would not be tolerated at any cost, they said.

The speakers demanded of the relevant authorities to take stern action against Imran Khan for spreading baseless and self-created propaganda against the armed forces.

They said everyone should play role to strengthen national institutions instead of weakening them.

The participants of the rally were carrying placards inscribed with slogans in favor of Pak-Army. They also chanted slogans in favor of Pak-Army and against Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet approves immediate enforcement of ..

Federal cabinet approves immediate enforcement of Energy Conservation Plan

45 minutes ago
 PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people ..

PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people: Marriyum

3 hours ago
 vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Colo ..

Vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Color Changing Glass and Powerful ..

3 hours ago
 Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Org ..

Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Organisations, Regions and Distri ..

5 hours ago
 Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough econom ..

Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough economic situation

5 hours ago
 Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja A ..

Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.