Rally held to express solidarity with Armed Forces

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The residents of Kokar and Budhani areas took out a rally here on Tuesday at Kokar Adda to express solidarity with the armed forces.

The rally, led by Budhani Nazim Iftekhar Khan Laghari, was attended by hundreds of people.

The speakers, while addressing the rally, strongly condemned the attitude of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in the national politics.

They said Imran Khan, after losing his government in the center, started attacking the national institutions.

Such tactics to malign the national institutions would not be tolerated at any cost, they said.

The speakers demanded of the relevant authorities to take stern action against Imran Khan for spreading baseless and self-created propaganda against the armed forces.

They said everyone should play role to strengthen national institutions instead of weakening them.

The participants of the rally were carrying placards inscribed with slogans in favor of Pak-Army. They also chanted slogans in favor of Pak-Army and against Imran Khan.