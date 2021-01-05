Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The City district administration organised a rally to mark Kashmiris' right to self-determination day and condemned gross human rights violations committed by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The rally, led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ejaz Chaudhry and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik, was attended by a large number of employees of the district administration.

The participants chanted slogans against human rights violations and brutalities committed by extremist Indian government and occupation forces against innocent people in IIOJK.

Addressing the rally, DC Mudassar Riaz Malik said the people of Kashmir were being subjected to collective punishment by Indian forces who have converted the territory into the largest militarized zone in the world.

The current situation in occupied territory was the worst in recent history where people were being deprived of their fundamental rights,including right to life, food, health, freedom of expression and assembly, the DC said.

Ejaz Chaudhry said the day should remind the international community, especially the UN, of the responsibility to honour commitment towards the people of Kashmir.

He maintained that the importance of self-determination right was acknowledged in all important human rights conventions and decisions of the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council.

The participants of the rally urged the UN as well as the international community to take notice of human rights violations and extreme atrocities against people of IIOJK.