Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Sheraz Ali Laghari, on Friday led a rally organized by district administration to mark the Kashmir Solidarity day that commenced from District Council High school and concluded at Press Club. The rally was participated by Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, District education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, officials of all government departments, teachers and students in large number. The participants were holding banners and placards with slogans "Kashmir is the jugularvein of Pakistan, Kashmir is burning, Why the United Nations is silent over the burning issue". Addressing the rally, the Assistant Commissioner said that on the Day of Solidarity the whole nation stands by its oppressed Kashmiri brethren.

Termingthe Kashmir freedom Movement as the Pakistan completion movement, he said that Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir and it cannot leave alone Kashmiri people.

He said that Jamu and Kashmir are historically, culturally and geographically parts of Pakistan and the entire nation salutes the passion of freedom of people of Kashmir.

Illegal steps taken by the Modi government in Kashmir were a challenge to world nations,Laghari said and appealed that India shall fulfill its promises with Kashmiris and the International community. On the other hand, staff, students and teachers of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University organized a Kashmir solidarity Day rally and chanted slogans against Indian forces brutalities, atrocities and murders of innocent Kashmiri youths.The rally commenced from Academic block and terminated at Administration block. "Bring an end to atrocities in Kashmir, Freedom for Kashmiris, and Allah-Ho-Akbar" were slogans participants of the rally were chanting who later prayed for the freedom of Kashmir as well.