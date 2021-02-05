UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rally Held To Express Solidarity With Kashmiri Brethren In Nawabshah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Sheraz Ali Laghari, on Friday led a rally organized by district administration to mark the Kashmir Solidarity day that commenced from District Council High school and concluded at Press Club. The rally was participated by Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, District education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, officials of all government departments, teachers and students in large number. The participants were holding banners and placards with slogans "Kashmir is the jugularvein of Pakistan, Kashmir is burning, Why the United Nations is silent over the burning issue". Addressing the rally, the Assistant Commissioner said that on the Day of Solidarity the whole nation stands by its oppressed Kashmiri brethren.

Termingthe Kashmir freedom Movement as the Pakistan completion movement, he said that Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir and it cannot leave alone Kashmiri people.

He said that Jamu and Kashmir are historically, culturally and geographically parts of Pakistan and the entire nation salutes the passion of freedom of people of Kashmir.

Illegal steps taken by the Modi government in Kashmir were a challenge to world nations,Laghari said and appealed that India shall fulfill its promises with Kashmiris and the International community. On the other hand, staff, students and teachers of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University organized a Kashmir solidarity Day rally and chanted slogans against Indian forces brutalities, atrocities and murders of innocent Kashmiri youths.The rally commenced from Academic block and terminated at Administration block. "Bring an end to atrocities in Kashmir, Freedom for Kashmiris, and Allah-Ho-Akbar" were slogans participants of the rally were chanting who later prayed for the freedom of Kashmir as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Benazir Bhutto United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Education Nawabshah All From Government

Recent Stories

Pandemic reduced inflation in dozens of countries ..

36 minutes ago

40 minutes ago

Armeena Khan expresses solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Airline offers “special prayer area” for ..

1 hour ago

'Imran Khan is demanding money to step down,' says ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first regionally and fourth globally in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.