Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmirs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration on Thursday organized a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The rally, led by Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik, was taken out from the DC office while participants were carrying banners inscribed with various slogans against Indian atrocities on Kashmiris.

Addressing the rally, the deputy commissioner said the international community should take noticeof atrocities and human rights violations by Indian forces in the IIOJK, adding thatthe Kashmir issue should be resolved as per the resolutions of the United Nations.