Rally Held To Express Solidarity With Kashmiri People

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) An awareness rally led by Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer was taken out regarding Black Day to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

The rally was started by the Arts Council and culminated at Kalma Chowk.

Director General MDA Zahid Ikram, AC City Seemal Mushtaq, and other district officials participated.

The participants carried banners and posters and made a chain of human hands. On this occasion, the city echoed with the loud slogans of "Kashmir Banega Pakistan" by the participants.

 

DC Rizwan Qadeer said that the whole nation was standing by the Kashmiri people and urged the international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue.

