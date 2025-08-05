Rally Held To Express Solidarity With Kashmir In Kohlu
Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2025 | 11:04 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) A rally was organized on Tuesday by the district administration of Kohlu to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day.
The rally was led by Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Azeem Jan Dummar, while SP Kohlu Muhammad Sharif, Risaldar Major Sher Muhammad Marri, Wadera Rab Nawaz Jung, officers of district departments, tribal elders, students and a large number of civil society members also participated.
Speaking on the occasion, DC Jan Dummar and SP Muhammad Sharif said that August 5, 2019 is a dark chapter in history, when India illegally abolished the special status of occupied Kashmir and violated the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people.
He said that the Pakistani nation stands by the Kashmiri brothers in their struggle for freedom and would continue to provide them with moral, diplomatic and political support at all levels.
He further said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, and the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people would not go in vain, the violations of human rights by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir are a question mark for the global conscience.
At the end of the rally, prayers were also offered for the eternal peace of the Kashmiri martyrs and a resolve was expressed that the Pakistani people stand with the Kashmiris and would continue to highlight their struggle at the global level.
