Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019) -:District administration organised a big rally here to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren suffering continued Indian oppression from past many decades.

A large number of people from all walks of life including public officers, women and students turned up to express support for Kashmiris.

The participants led by DC Amir Khatak held placards, banners inscribed with demands from UN to hold plebiscite in Kashmir and appeals to international community to help stop human rights violations in IoK.

Khatak said every child of Pakistan supported Kashmiri people."The dark night of cruelty is about to end and Kashmiri brethren would soon get freedom from the held forces."