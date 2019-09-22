UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rally Held To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 01:40 PM

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :To express solidarity with the besieged people of Kashmir, a rally was organized here under the banner of Global standout for Peace in South Asia last day on the eve of the UN International Day of Peace.

The peace-loving people gathered in front of Islamabad National Press Club to stand in solidarity with the Kashmiris and demanded  the Indian government to immediately restore communication in Kashmir, remove the draconian measures enforced in the name of security and order, and respect Kashmiris' right to decide their future.

Hundreds of common people including civil society activists, journalists, poets, writers and political workers participated in the event. On the road that leads to Islamabad Press Club, it was a zealous gathering where popular poet and activist Kishwar Naheed read her two new poems on Kashmir.

Senior columnist Izhar ul Haq as well as Ammar Masood also expressed solidarity with Kashmiris through their latest stair and poetry.

Famous journalist Hamid Mir also participated in the event. He warned that time is running fast and if Kashmiris are thrown over the edge, it will be disastrous for the region.

Political activists Raja Mansoor, Ershad Mahmud from PTI, Saleem Haroon from JKLF, Sahibzada Zulfiqar Ali from Pakistan People's Party, Umer Riaz from Progressive Youth Alliance,  Dr. Farooq Adil, Co. Arif Magray,  Dr. Shahid Habib, Dr. Mujahid Gillani and Dr. Wahid Siyal also participated in the event.

This event had been made possible through the sheer hard work of young activists Qaiser Khan, Fawad Aslam, Fatima Anwar and Ayesha Gardazi from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Hamid Mir United Nations Civil Society Road Young Alliance Azad Jammu And Kashmir National University Event From Government Asia

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

1 hour ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Abrahamic House of Fraternity embodies ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.