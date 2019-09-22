Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :To express solidarity with the besieged people of Kashmir, a rally was organized here under the banner of Global standout for Peace in South Asia last day on the eve of the UN International Day of Peace.

The peace-loving people gathered in front of Islamabad National Press Club to stand in solidarity with the Kashmiris and demanded the Indian government to immediately restore communication in Kashmir, remove the draconian measures enforced in the name of security and order, and respect Kashmiris' right to decide their future.

Hundreds of common people including civil society activists, journalists, poets, writers and political workers participated in the event. On the road that leads to Islamabad Press Club, it was a zealous gathering where popular poet and activist Kishwar Naheed read her two new poems on Kashmir.

Senior columnist Izhar ul Haq as well as Ammar Masood also expressed solidarity with Kashmiris through their latest stair and poetry.

Famous journalist Hamid Mir also participated in the event. He warned that time is running fast and if Kashmiris are thrown over the edge, it will be disastrous for the region.

Political activists Raja Mansoor, Ershad Mahmud from PTI, Saleem Haroon from JKLF, Sahibzada Zulfiqar Ali from Pakistan People's Party, Umer Riaz from Progressive Youth Alliance, Dr. Farooq Adil, Co. Arif Magray, Dr. Shahid Habib, Dr. Mujahid Gillani and Dr. Wahid Siyal also participated in the event.

This event had been made possible through the sheer hard work of young activists Qaiser Khan, Fawad Aslam, Fatima Anwar and Ayesha Gardazi from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.