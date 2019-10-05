UrduPoint.com
Rally Held To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 12:30 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) ::On the direction of Punjab government, the district administration Friday held a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Aftab Ahmed led the rally while Chief Officer of District Council Naeemullah Warraich, and officers of various departments participated in the rally.

The rally started form District Council Chowk and ended at Kutchehry Bazaar.

The participants were carrying banners and posters inscribed with different slogans in support of Kashmiris. The participants were also chanting slogans 'Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan'.

Addressing the rally, the ADC said every Pakistani is standing with Kashmiri people and support to the Kashmiris would continue till their independence.

He said Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the resolutions of the UN for which international community should play its role.



