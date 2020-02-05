Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiris in Lodhran

(@FahadShabbir)

Hundreds of citizens Wednesday held a rally to express solidarity with the besieged people of Indian occupied Kashmir for their right to self-determination

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Hundreds of citizens Wednesday held a rally to express solidarity with the besieged people of Indian occupied Kashmir for their right to self-determination.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary and MPA Nazir Khan Baloch and Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi led the rally.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribing slogan in support of Kashmiris.

They said no one could deprive Kashmiris from their right to self-determination and urged the United Nations to take notice of human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir and resolve the issue as per its resolutions.

They said the whole Pakistani nation was standing by their Kashmiri brethren and would continue to extend their all out support to their just cause to self-determination.