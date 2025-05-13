Open Menu

Rally Held To Express Solidarity With Pak Armed Forces In Lachi

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Rally held to express solidarity with Pak armed forces in Lachi

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Like the rest of the country, the people on Tuesday organized a rally to express solidarity with the Pakistan Armed forces in Tehsil Lachi.

Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Lachi, Salman Yousuf, the Revenue Staff, Lawyers of Lachi Bar, TMA Staff, Forest Department Representatives and the people belonging to all walks of life participated in the rally and appreciated the befitting response of the Pakistan Armed forces against Indian aggression.

This rally was a proof of the people's love and trust in the Pakistan Armed forces, and the participants paid tributes to the forces for giving a befitting reply to the enemy .

The participants of the rally held national flags in their hands, and the atmosphere echoed with rousing slogans like "Pakistan Zindabad", "Pak Army Zindabad".

The people gave a clear message that the entire nation stood like a rock with the armed forces to defend the homeland .

