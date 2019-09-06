Rally held to express solidarity with Pak-Army

Rawalpindi Development Authority RDA took out a rally to express solidarity with Pak Army in connection with the Defense Day being observed here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Development Authority RDA took out a rally to express solidarity with Pak Army in connection with the Defense Day being observed here on Friday.

The participants carried banners and placards in support of the army.

The rally, led by Chairman RDA Arif Abbasi while member civil society, staffer of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and a large number of people from different walk of life participated in the rally.

Arif Abbasi while addressing on the occasion said that whole nation stood by the army.

He lauded Pak Army role for establishing peace in the country.

He paid tributes to the services of those people who embraced martyrdom to protect the motherland.

Meanwhile, he denounced Indian atrocities in Kashmir adding that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan.

He said that sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste and Kashmir would soon be liberated from Indian occupation.