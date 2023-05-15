Rally held to express solidarity with Pakistan army

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A rally to express solidarity with the Pakistan army and security forces was held here at Bhudani village on Monday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :A rally to express solidarity with the Pakistan army and security forces was held here at Bhudani village on Monday.

A large number of people from across the civil society including notables and elders participated in the rally taken out from village Bhudani to Kokar Chowk.

The participants carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of the Pak-Army chanted slogans in favour of the law enforcement agencies.

The speakers paid tribute to the sacrifices of soldiers and expressed determination to stand by country's armed forces.