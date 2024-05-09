Rally held to express solidarity with Pakistan Army in Barkhan

On special directive of Provincial Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Thursday a grand rally organized in Barkhan city under the leadership of Sardarzada Abdul Qasim Shah Khetran to show solidarity with Pakistan Army.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) On special directive of Provincial Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Thursday a grand rally organized in Barkhan city under the leadership of Sardarzada Abdul Qasim Shah Khetran to show solidarity with Pakistan Army.

The rally was taken out from Barkhan Club and accumulated at Mandi Chowk after marching different routs of Barkhan Bazar.

A large number of people took part in the rally and chanted slogans against May 9th incident and they demanded to punish those people involved in the May 9th tragedy.

Children, old people and youths held up placards to express solidarity with Pakistan Army, the echoes of slogans of Pakistan Zindabad, Pakistan Army Paindabad heard everywhere.

In the ceremony the emotional speeches of the students they renewed the love for Pakistan and Pakistan Army in the hearts of the people.