Open Menu

Rally Held To Express Solidarity With Pakistan Army

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Rally held to express solidarity with Pakistan Army

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The district administration organised a solidarity rally to express unwavering support for the Pakistan Army, here on Wednesday.

The rally commenced from the Deputy Commissioner's office and culminated at the District Council.

The rally was led by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir, District Police Officer Ali Bin Tariq, Member Provincial Assembly Zubair Khan Baloch, and Shazia Hayat Tareen. The event saw a massive turnout of political and social figures, religious scholars, journalists, and citizens from all walks of life.

Participants raised strong slogans condemning India's cowardly attacks and chanted slogans in favor of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Addressing the participants, DC Dr. Lubna Nazir, stated, that the entire Pakistani nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its brave armed forces.” She saluted the valor of the soldiers who responded fiercely to Indian aggression, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

Participants of the rally echoed sentiments, affirming that the people of Pakistan were with Pakistan armed forces.

Recent Stories

The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chie ..

The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral N ..

37 minutes ago
 The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Fo ..

The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..

45 minutes ago
 EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genui ..

EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

19 hours ago
District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

19 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

19 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

19 hours ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

19 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

19 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan