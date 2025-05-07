Rally Held To Express Solidarity With Pakistan Army
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The district administration organised a solidarity rally to express unwavering support for the Pakistan Army, here on Wednesday.
The rally commenced from the Deputy Commissioner's office and culminated at the District Council.
The rally was led by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir, District Police Officer Ali Bin Tariq, Member Provincial Assembly Zubair Khan Baloch, and Shazia Hayat Tareen. The event saw a massive turnout of political and social figures, religious scholars, journalists, and citizens from all walks of life.
Participants raised strong slogans condemning India's cowardly attacks and chanted slogans in favor of the Pakistan Armed Forces.
Addressing the participants, DC Dr. Lubna Nazir, stated, that the entire Pakistani nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its brave armed forces.” She saluted the valor of the soldiers who responded fiercely to Indian aggression, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.
Participants of the rally echoed sentiments, affirming that the people of Pakistan were with Pakistan armed forces.
