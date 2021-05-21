UrduPoint.com
Rally Held To Express Solidarity With Palestinians

A rally, led by Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul, was held here on Friday to express solidarity with the Palestinian brothers.

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :A rally, led by Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul, was held here on Friday to express solidarity with the Palestinian brothers.

It started from the Deputy Commissioner's Office and ended at Kutchehri Chowk.

DPO Kasur Imran Kishore, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr Azeemuddin Zahid Lakhvi, Additional Deputy Commissioner-Revenue (ADC-R) Dr Rabia Reyasat, ADC-General Shabir Hussain Cheema, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kasur Aurangzeb Sadhu, President Pakistan Medical Association Dr Muhammad Khalid, General Secretary Dr Asim Wasim, former president Dr Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh, President Young Doctors Association Dr Tahir Shaheen, heads and employees of all government departments and other political and social organisations and common citizens also participated in the rally.

DC Asia Gul said that in the light of special instructions of the government, a rally had been organised to express solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters. She said "we wanted to tell the world that we are standing with the Palestinian people in their struggle for creation of their country". She said lasting peace in the region was not possible without freedom of the areas occupied by Israel.

