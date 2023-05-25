UrduPoint.com

Rally Held To Express Solidarity With The Armed Forces

Published May 25, 2023

Rally held to express solidarity with the Armed Forces

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The Hameed Gul Foundation on Thursday brought out a peaceful rally from Ayub Gate to Sukkur Press Club to express solidarity with the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

President of the Foundation Abdul Jabbar Soomro paid tribute to the martyrs of the armed forces.

He said, "The martyrs are the true heroes of nation who protected the motherland from the inimical forces and guaranteed its people's freedom." He strongly condemned the attacks by PTI protestors on May 9 on state and military installations and regretted the damages incurred to the memorials of the martyrs.

The rally was attended by members of the civil society, citizens, and people from other walks of life.

