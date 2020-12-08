Rally held to mark anti-corruption week

(@FahadShabbir)

NAUSHEHROFEROZE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :On the directives of provincial anti corruption department a big rally was taken out here on Tuesday to mark anti- corruption week.

According to a handout, rally led by Assistant Commissioner NosheroFeroz Abdul Ghafoor Dhamrah taken out from the DC office to Allah wala chowk.

Assistant Director Social welfare Sajjad Ahmed Memon, officers and staff of other departments were also present on the occasion. Participants holding placards in their hands chanted slogans in support of Pakistan and against the menace of corruption.