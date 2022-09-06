Rally held to mark Defence Day in Quetta

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 11:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :A rally was taken out from Kuchlak in connection with the Defence Day under the leadership of Kisan Ettihad Pakistan Chairman Khalid Hussain Bath on Tuesday.

The rally reached B, A Mall Askari Park through different highways, where the participants presented bouquet to the officers of the Pakistan Army.

Addressing the participants of the rally, Chairman of Kisan Ettihad Pakistan Khalid Hussain Bath, Malik Abdul Raziq, Malik Asmat Kakar said that September 6 was a day to remind the national spirit and pledge to sacrifice their lives for the defense of the motherland.

They said that on September 6, 1965, our brave armed forces along with the entire nation crushed the impure intentions of the enemy and made this day a historic day of patriotism, national unity, courage and bravery forever.

On September 6, 1965, our armed forces and the entire nation proved that the defense of the motherland was not a numerical majority, but the spirit of national unity, sacrifice and patriotism by giving a crushing response to the enemy's aggression, they added.

The speakers said that today, along with saluting the martyrs and veterans of our country, we reiterated our determination that we would follow the footsteps of our martyrs and veterans for the construction and development of the country and we would not hesitate to render any sacrifice to defend the borders.

The entire nation is standing by its army to defend the country, they concluded.

